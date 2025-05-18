Italian Open organizers want to make the tournament a 5th Grand Slam

ROME — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner is dominating men's tennis and Italy swept both the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup team titles last year.
Jasmine Paolini just became the first home player to win the Italian Open in 40 years and is about to move up to No. 4 in the women's rankings.
Players like Lorenzo Musetti, Federico Cinà and Tyra Caterina Grant provide the potential for Italy to dominate tennis for years to come.
Still, Italian Tennis and Padel Federation president Angelo Binaghi wants more. Much more.
Binaghi has the grandiose aim to make the Italian Open a fifth Grand Slam tournament alongside the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open — upending a century of tennis history.
''In what other part of society is there a monopoly that lasts for more than 100 years?'' Binaghi said Sunday, the final day of the Italian Open. ''Why are there always four and always the same four? … It's absolutely unfair and doesn't help tennis grow.''
The Italian Open is a Masters Series event that is one rung below the Slams in the hierarchy of tennis tournaments. But the event at the Foro Italico now runs for two weeks like the majors and is booming thanks to the successes of Sinner, Paolini and many other Italian players.
Italy has also hosted the ATP Finals in Turin since 2021 and recently extended its hosting contract for the year-ending tournament featuring the top eight men's players through 2030. Also, the Davis Cup Final 8 will begin a three-year run in Italy this November, starting in Bologna.