MILAN — Italy's premier said in a statement Saturday that Italian diplomatic property had been the target of vandalism in Germany and Spain.

Premier Giorgia Meloni said that the car of diplomat Luigi Estero had been set ablaze in Berlin, while the Italian consulate in Barcelona had been vandalized. There were no reports of injury. The Italian news agency ANSA said both incidents happened on Friday.

Meloni said that the Italian government was following "with concern and attention these new cases of violence against our functionaries and diplomatic missions."

The violence comes nearly two months after an arson attack on the home of an Italian diplomat in Athens. A little-known anarchist group claimed responsibility, calling it a show of solidarity for an imprisoned Italian militant anarchist who has been on hunger strike over prison conditions for three months.