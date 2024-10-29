Sports

Italian 19-year-old skier Matilde Lorenzi dies from her injuries after crash in training

Promising Italian skier Matilde Lorenzi has died from her injuries after a crash in training in northern Italy, the International Ski and Snowboard Federation said Tuesday. She was 19.

October 29, 2024 at 1:52PM

''We are deeply saddened by the passing of Matilde Lorenzi,'' the world ski body said. ''Matilde was tragically lost following a fall during a training session on the Grawand G1 slope in Val Senales.''

''We are deeply saddened by the passing of Matilde Lorenzi,'' the world ski body said. ''Matilde was tragically lost following a fall during a training session on the Grawand G1 slope in Val Senales.''

Lorenzi was attached to the Italian army and her death was announced by the national defense ministry.

She competed at the junior world championships last season, placing sixth in downhill and eighth in super-G. She also raced on the second-tier European Cup circuit.

