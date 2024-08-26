It was another incredible week for history-making sluggers Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani

— Power-Speed Number was invented by Bill James as a way of condensing a player's homers and steals into a single figure. The formula is actually pretty simple: 2(HR x SB)/(HR + SB). Right now Ohtani's power-speed number is 40.5, which already puts him at No. 9 of all time for a single season. For a quarter-century, the record was 43.9 by Alex Rodriguez in 1998, but Ronald Acuña Jr. blew past that last year, hitting 41 homers with 73 steals for a power-speed number of 52.5.