Not in the election, but in the Star Tribune Halloween Pet Costume Contest.
Polls are open through midnight Oct. 25 to select the people’s choice winner out of dozens of adorable entries.
Dogs, cats, guinea pigs and chickens dressed as postal carriers, pirates, pumpkins and Supreme Court justices are seeking your support.
Go to startribune.com/petcontest2020 to see the entries and pick your favorite.
We’ll announce the winners in the paper and startribune.com on Oct. 31.
