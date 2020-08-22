LOS ANGELES – Six weeks ago, U.S. Postal Service workers in the Southern California high desert town of Tehachapi began to notice crates of mail sitting in the post office in the early morning that should have been shipped out for delivery the night before.

At a mail processing facility in Santa Clarita in July, workers discovered that their automated sorting machines had been disabled and padlocked.

And inside a massive mail-sorting facility in South Los Angeles, workers fell so far behind processing packages that by early August, gnats and rodents were swarming around containers of rotted fruit and meat, and baby chicks were dead inside their boxes.

Accounts of conditions from employees at California mail facilities provide a glimpse of what some say are the consequences of widespread cutbacks in staffing and equipment recently imposed by the Postal Service.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, responding to a national outcry over service disruptions and fears of voter disenfranchisement, said last week he would suspend many planned changes until after the election. But postal workers say significant damage has already been done.

While the long-term effect of the cuts on U.S. mail service is unclear, the evidence of serious disruptions appears to be mounting, according to postal employees, customers, lawmakers and union leaders.

In California, processing plants serve more than 1,000 post offices, some of which deliver to far-flung, rural addresses that could be faced with high delivery costs if serviced by private mail carriers.

Inside one sprawling facility, seven delivery bar code sorters were removed in June, leaving three, said Omar Gonzalez, the Western regional coordinator for the American Postal Workers Union.

Each of those machines can process up to 35,000 pieces of mail per hour.

"A lot of the machinery has already been gutted. Some of it has been dismantled and relocated or trashed," Gonzalez said. "Although we welcome the news of the suspension of these changes, it's just that — a suspension. The attacks and undermining of our operations will resume, maybe at the worst possible time, in December, our peak season."

Before the recent cuts, workers at the facility were working six days per week, and were still struggling to keep up with the volume of packages driven by an influx of online shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic, said mail handler Aukushan Scantlebury, 47.

When DeJoy restricted overtime two months ago, Scantlebury and other workers saw their schedules cut back to five days a week. Within days, he said, the facility was in chaos.

Packages piled up, blocking the aisles and the heavy sorting machinery. Boxes of steaks, fruit and other perishables rotted. Rats dashed across the floor. At one point, Scantlebury said, the "whole building was filled with gnats."

The delays were particularly tragic for live animals, including baby chickens and crickets, that are transported through the U.S. Postal Service. Usually, mail handlers say, they can hear the birds peeping and rustling around in their boxes.

This month, one worker said, she found a box with air holes in a pile of packages. Instead of hearing the gentle sounds of baby chicks, she heard nothing.

Sumi Ali, the co-owner of a coffee subscription company, arrived July 25 to mail a batch of freshly roasted beans to customers. A frequent visitor to the complex, he was shocked at what he saw.

"It was like Armageddon," Ali said. "It was a total maze. You could not walk through the facility without having to move things out of your way. … There were only inches of space between containers."