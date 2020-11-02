It's Good To Be Above Average Again

"Global Temperatures Near Hottest on Record"

"Using combined NOAA and NASA data, we find that 2020 has been the planet's 2nd-hottest year on record through June. Year-to-date temperatures are 1.36℃ (2.45℉) above a 1881-1910 baseline—approaching levels from the record-setting year of 2016. This year is 90% likely to finish among the top three. Warming will continue as long as we emit greenhouse gases. While emissions temporarily declined this spring during global shutdowns, they are quickly rising back to normal in much of the world."

Seasonal Warming in Minnesota

"Climate change is causing temperatures to rise throughout the year, but some seasons are warming faster than others. As we approach the start of meteorological winter on December 1st, we see that winter is warming the fastest in most of the country. Since 1970, winter has warmed at least 1°F in all states analyzed, and at least 3°F in two thirds of those states. Northern winters have heated up the most, with over 5°F of warming in Alaska, Minnesota, Vermont, and Wisconsin. Still, the warming trend is clear across all seasons. When measuring each season in each state, 93 percent of the seasons have warmed at least 1°F since 1970, while none have cooled 1°F. In much of the West, the transitional seasons of spring and fall are warming the fastest. Warming springs in the Southwest are leading to longer allergy seasons and premature plant blooms, stressing agriculture by pushing plants out of sync with their pollinators. Meanwhile, faster fall warming near the Rockies can shorten the foliage season, increase home cooling costs, and allow disease-carrying insects to remain active. Summers are warming more quickly in Washington and Oregon, increasing the risk of wildfire damage and the resulting smoke pollution."

Dry, Quiet & Warm First Week of November

Here's the weather conditions through Election Day Tuesday. The good news for folks heading out to the Polls, the weather looks extremely quiet with temps warming to above average levels.

Monday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis

Temps on Monday will warm into the mid 50s, which will be above average for the early part of November. The good news is that the winds will not be as strong as they have been as they were on Halloween Night.

Monday Meteograms for Minneapolis

The Monday meteograms look warm and somewhat breezy, but it'll be an enjoyable day with temps warming into the mid 50s Monday Weather Outlook Highs on Monday, November 2nd will be some of the warmest highs that we've had in several weeks. It'll feel quite nice after the record setting cold we had during the back half of October. Election Day Weather (Tuesday) Election Day weather is looking great across the entire region! Highs will be warmer than average with mostly sunny skies. Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis Here's a look at temps over the next several days. After another December-like day on Sunday with highs nearly -15F below average, highs by Tuesday could approach 60F in the metro and exceed that by the end of the week. We might even see another 70F high somewhere close to home here in early November. Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis After several days of record cold during the 2nd half of October, we'll finally climb above average during the first week of November. The 2nd week of November should be quite a bit cooler with temps running well below average once again.

Drought Update

According to the US Drought Monitor, drought conditions are about the same as they were last week. with abnormally dry conditions increasing from 48% last week to nearly 51% this week. Note that Duluth is nearly -10" below average precipitation for the year so far, which is the 5th driest year on record to date so far. Sioux Falls is almost -9.75" below average for the year, which is the 6th driest year on record to date so far.

8-14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, wetter weather should return to the Upper Midwest as we approach mid November. Drier than average weather will be found from the Gulf Coast States to the Northeast.

8-14 Day Tempearture Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, warmer than average temps will be found along and east of the Mississippi River, while cooler than average weather will set up in the western US

_______________________________________________________________________