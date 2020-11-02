It's Good To Be Above Average Again

"Using combined NOAA and NASA data, we find that 2020 has been the planet’s 2nd-hottest year on record through June. Year-to-date temperatures are 1.36℃ (2.45℉) above a 1881-1910 baseline—approaching levels from the record-setting year of 2016. This year is 90% likely to finish among the top three. Warming will continue as long as we emit greenhouse gases. While emissions temporarily declined this spring during global shutdowns, they are quickly rising back to normal in much of the world."
Seasonal Warming in Minnesota
"Climate change is causing temperatures to rise throughout the year, but some seasons are warming faster than others. As we approach the start of meteorological winter on December 1st, we see that winter is warming the fastest in most of the country. Since 1970, winter has warmed at least 1°F in all states analyzed, and at least 3°F in two thirds of those states. Northern winters have heated up the most, with over 5°F of warming in Alaska, Minnesota, Vermont, and Wisconsin. Still, the warming trend is clear across all seasons. When measuring each season in each state, 93 percent of the seasons have warmed at least 1°F since 1970, while none have cooled 1°F. In much of the West, the transitional seasons of spring and fall are warming the fastest. Warming springs in the Southwest are leading to longer allergy seasons and premature plant blooms, stressing agriculture by pushing plants out of sync with their pollinators. Meanwhile, faster fall warming near the Rockies can shorten the foliage season, increase home cooling costs, and allow disease-carrying insects to remain active. Summers are warming more quickly in Washington and Oregon, increasing the risk of wildfire damage and the resulting smoke pollution."
Dry, Quiet & Warm First Week of November
Monday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis
Monday Meteograms for Minneapolis
The Monday meteograms look warm and somewhat breezy, but it'll be an enjoyable day with temps warming into the mid 50s
Monday Weather Outlook
Highs on Monday, November 2nd will be some of the warmest highs that we've had in several weeks. It'll feel quite nice after the record setting cold we had during the back half of October.
Election Day Weather (Tuesday)
Election Day weather is looking great across the entire region! Highs will be warmer than average with mostly sunny skies.
Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis
Here's a look at temps over the next several days. After another December-like day on Sunday with highs nearly -15F below average, highs by Tuesday could approach 60F in the metro and exceed that by the end of the week. We might even see another 70F high somewhere close to home here in early November.
After several days of record cold during the 2nd half of October, we'll finally climb above average during the first week of November. The 2nd week of November should be quite a bit cooler with temps running well below average once again.
It's Good To Be Above Average Again
By Paul Douglas
Mother Nature is a wily mistress. I'm assuming she killed Father Nature but it was called an "accident". The atmosphere has no guard rails. The weather often serves - wildly - from one extreme to the other. Don't try to make sense of it.
Even though a warming signal is getting louder over time, we are witnessing more wild gyrations in temperature & moisture.
October was the snowiest on record for MSP (9.3 inches) and 8th chilliest (5.3F below normal). And now, in an attempt at parity and absolution, our pattern is about to ricochet in the opposite direction.
A mild Pacific breeze thaws us out this week with an extended streak of Indian Summer. ECMWF predicts 6-7 days above 60F, and an outside shot at 70F by Friday. NOAA's GFS model forecasts 6 days of 60s, before temperatures go off a cliff a week from today. By mid-month 40F will be a warm front. No rain until showers and possible T-storms Sunday.
At least we don't get hurricanes. Tropical Storm "Theta" may brush Florida in 8 days. Good grief.
Extended Forecast
MONDAY: Sunny and milder. Winds: SSW 5-10. High: 54.
MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Winds: SSW 5-10. Low: 39.
TUESDAY: Sunglasses at the polls. Mild sunshine. Winds: SW 10-15. High: 63.
WEDNESDAY: Blue sky. More September than November. Winds: SW 8-13. Wake-up: 43. High: 64.
THURSDAY: Weather bliss lingers. Lukewarm sun. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 45. High: 65.
FRIDAY: Shorts-worthy. Sunny, breezier. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 50. High: 70.
SATURDAY: Warm winds. Acclerated leaf raking. Winds: S 15-25. Wake-up: 55. High: 68.
SUNDAY: Windy and humid. Showers and t-storms. Winds: S 15-30. Wake-up: 58. High: 66.
This Day in Weather History
November 2nd
1938: A tornado touches down at Nashwauk in Isanti County. Many livestock killed.
1842: A mild spell occurs at Ft. Snelling, where the temperature rises to 60 degrees.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
November 2nd
Average High: 49F (Record: 72F set in 1978)
Average Low: 33F (Record: 9F set in 1951)
Record Rainfall: 0.72" set in 1901
Record Snowfall: 5.3" set in 1992
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
November 2nd
Sunrise: 6:53am
Sunset: 4:59pm
Hours of Daylight: ~10 hours & 5 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 45 seconds
Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 20th): ~ 5 hour & 35 minutes
Moon Phase for November 2nd at Midnight
2.7 Days After Full "Hunter's" Moon
"9:49 a.m. CDT - With the leaves falling and the deer fattened, it is time to hunt. Since the fields have been reaped, hunters can ride over the stubble, and can more easily see the fox, also other animals, which have come out to glean and can be caught for a thanksgiving banquet after the harvest. This is the second time the Moon turns full in a calendar month, so it is also popularly known as a Blue Moon. Full moons occur on average each 29.53 days (the length of the synodic month), or 12.3683 times per year; so months containing two full moons occur on average every 2.72 years, or every 2 years plus 8 or 9 months."
What's in the Night Sky?
"Tonight … a constellation you might or might not see, depending on your latitude. In our western skylore, the Big Dipper is part of the constellation Ursa Major, otherwise known as the Great Bear. But to the Mi’kmaq, an indigenous First Nations people living in southeastern Canada, a celestial Bear – our same familiar Big Dipper pattern – coming down to Earth signaled the start of hibernation season. This is when earthly bears return to their dens, and when the sap of trees returns to the warm womb of the underworld. In her birding blog called BeakingOff, Shyloh – who describes herself as “living in the Yukon Territory” – tells the Mi’kmaq story of the Bear. She writes that the Mi’kmaq story explains: why Ursa Major (The Big Dipper) moves and changes its position between fall and spring. Ursa Major is known to some as the Bear. This is because the four stars that create the ‘pot’ of the Big Dipper look like a large animal, one star being the head, another being the tail, one for the right front leg, and another for the right back leg. The Mi’kmaq First Nations used to call Ursa Major the Bear, and thought that the Corona Borealis looked like the Bear’s cave. Following the Bear are seven stars: the three stars that create the handle of the Big Dipper, and four stars from Bootes. These seven stars were thought to be birds hunting the Bear: Robin, Chickadee, Moosebird (a.k.a Gray Jay), Pigeon, Blue Jay, Owl (some sources say Great Horned Owl), and Saw-whet Owl."
National Forecast Map For Monday
Areas of rain/snow will be possible in the Northeast, while the rest of the nation will be very quiet.
Delta Rains Move Northeast; Heavy Precipitation in the Northwest.
Here's the 7-day preciptation outlook across the nation.
National Snowfall Potential
Here's the snowfall potential through next week and much of the Central US will stay snow free. However, as we approach next weekend, areas of heavy snow will develop across parts of the high elevations.
Tracking Eta
Here's a look at Eta, which will continue to drift west toward Central America.
Eta is forecast to be a hurricane when it makes landfall in Central America early this week.
No More Regular Alphabet Names
It has been an active season so far as we've used up all 21 names that NOAA's NHC set for the year. Interestingly, Tropical Storm Arthur developed back in mid May, more than 4 months ago! Since then, we've had a total of 9 huricanes!
We're Into the Greek Alphabet - First Time Since 2005
Not only did we use up all 21 names in the list above, but we've entered the Greek Alphabet, which is only the 2nd time in recorded history that we've done that and the first time since 2005. Delta became the 25th named storm and the 9th hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.