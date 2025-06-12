It might be tempting to put 401(k) contributions on hold, but sticking with it is a better strategy

Amid this year's market turmoil, I've heard investors wonder if they should hit pause on 401(k) contributions until things settle down.
Though this approach sounds tempting, it's better to stick with your investment strategy instead of waiting for conditions to improve.
Running the numbers
To test how a ''wait and see'' approach would have fared compared with continuing to invest, I looked at four different market downturns of the 21st century.
In each case, I looked at results under two different scenarios: an investor who started saving $500 per month and continued to do so throughout downturns, and another investor who stopped saving until the market started to improve. I assumed all contributions were invested in stocks. (In the first four cases below, I assumed that contributions were only paused during the bear market in question and then resumed for all the periods that followed.)
Case 1: March 2000–October 2002
Stocks suffered cumulative losses of about 33% from early 2000 through October 2002. But an investor who started investing $500 per month in March 2000 and kept doing that even throughout the turmoil would have about $700,000 as of March 31, 2025.
The ''wait and see'' investor, on the other hand, would have about $573,000.