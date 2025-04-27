It might be Carney vs. Poilievre to lead Canada, but Trump is unofficially on the ballot

TORONTO — Donald Trump might as well be on the ballot when Canadians vote for a new government.
The U.S. president's trade war and threats to make Canada the 51st state have infuriated Canadians and led to a surge in nationalism that has helped the Liberal Party flip the narrative heading into Monday's parliamentary election, at least in opinion polls.
''Trump is the campaign,'' former Quebec Premier Jean Charest said. ''The ballot question is who is the person we are going to choose to face Trump. Everything has changed.''
Foreign policy hasn't affected a Canadian election this much since 1988, when, ironically, free trade with the United States dominated the political discourse.
Prime Minister Mark Carney, the Liberal leader who was sworn in on March 14 following Justin Trudeau's resignation, led in the polls heading into Monday, marking a dramatic turnaround for a party that seemed destined for a crushing defeat until Trump started launching broadsides at Canada's economy and sovereignty.
"We are in a crisis. President Trump is threatening Canada, he's threatening our companies, he's threatening our workers, he's threatening the savings our our retirees,'' Carney said Tuesday. ''This threat is not only an economic threat, it is an existential threat.''
Until a few months ago, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre was seen as a shoo-in to become the next prime minister by shepherding his opposition faction back into power for the first time in a decade.
Trump's tough talk could hurt his ideological allies abroad