It might be Carney vs. Poilievre to lead Canada, but Trump is unofficially on the ballot

In a mid-January poll by Nanos, Liberals trailed the Conservative Party by 47% to 20%. In the latest Nanos poll, which was conducted during a three-day period that ended April 25, the Liberals led by three percentage points nationally and five points in Ontario, Canada's most populous province, which has 122 of the 343 seats in Parliament. The January poll had a margin of error 3.1 points, while the latest poll had a 2.7-point error margin.