It may be a golden age for France in the NBA. And not just because of Victor Wembanyama

''It's not just France. It's Spain, it's Italy, it's Germany, all these places, Australia," San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "Some of these kids start when they're 13, 14, 15 years old, and they go to these clubs. They leave their families, go to the clubs. They go to school in the mornings and they play basketball in the afternoon. And they learn individual skills, they learn the team skills, how to play. It's serious stuff. They love the game like we all do here. They've got great coaches and over time, there you go.''