HIBBING, Minn. — A longtime forensic scientist for the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension testified that Michael Carbo Jr.'s DNA was found on Nancy Daugherty's bedsheet and wash cloth, beneath her fingernails and on a swab taken from her vagina.

Ann Marie Gross was also able to compare DNA taken from items in Carbo's garbage, acquired in 2020, to a sample of vomit found near matted grass in Daugherty's front yard on July 16, 1986 — within hours of her murder.

"It matched," Gross said from the witness stand Thursday morning at the St. Louis County Courthouse.

Testimony continued in the jury trial for what was considered an Iron Range cold case until advances in DNA technology led authorities to Carbo. Daugherty, 38, was found dead in her home on the day she was supposed to move to the Twin Cities to start training as a paramedic. Carbo, then 18, lived less than a mile away and had gone to school with her children. He was never a suspect until he was pinged by a company that uses genealogical databases to find suspects.

Authorities matched evidence from the scene with samples from a bag of garbage they watched him throw away. He has been in St. Louis County Jail since he was arrested in 2020.

Gross has worked for the BCA for more than 30 years in a St. Paul-based laboratory. She went into great detail about the steps involved in testing DNA and safeguards against errors. She testified that she has been involved with the Daugherty case since 1992.

The state's first witness was Martin Koolen, a BCA scientist who specializes in latent fingerprints. He testified that Carbo's right thumb print was found on the stool cover in Daugherty's bathroom.

The defense, which was light on cross examination on Thursday, said in its opening statement earlier this week that Carbo had consensual sex with Daugherty in her yard, used her bathroom and left. Carbo's attorney JD Schmid said someone else killed her.

The trial, presided over by Judge Robert Friday, is expected to continue into early next week.