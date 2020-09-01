Meteorologists: Walking, Talking Weather Apps!



When a previous company I was involved in put Doppler radar on flip phones (remember those?) back in 2001, it was a big deal. Now you can get radar on your TV, computer, watch and maybe your wisdom teeth, if you ask your dentist nicely.

We are drowning in weather data, models and opinions, but the challenge remains: separate the signal from the noise. For the forseeable future meteorologists can do what computers can't - adding perspective and context. The best forecasts are still a mix of man and machine. "You're still my favorite weather app," my oldest son remarked yesterday, wondering if it was safe to walk the dog. I'm honored.

I think.

After recent spasms of heavy rain I'm happy to report dry weather into Saturday morning with temperatures close to normal. T-storms bubble up late Saturday in advance of a vigorous cool front - the first volley of the winter season. I see a few frosty mornings up north next week.

Oh, the first frost at MSP is about a month away. This is all happening much too fast.

A Lukewarm Week - First Real Cool Front of Autumn Brewing. Temperatures run fairly close to average into Saturday before a formidable shot of Canadian air arrives Sunday and Monday - the first few days of next week will feel more like late September or even early October. The best chance of T-storms: PM hours Saturday as this frontal boundary approaches. Graphics above: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Not. Ready. Yet. Is this the end of summer warmth? No, in fact long-range models (below) suggest a mid-September warming trend. We'll see a few more 80s, but not sure about any more 90s close to home in 2020. Across much of Minnesota daytime highs may not climb out of the 50s much of next week. MSP Meteogram: WeatherBell.

Shorts and Sweatshirts Together Again. Next week's shot of Canadian air will bring in the coolest air since mid-May, but NOAA's GFS model builds a massive ridge over the central and eastern USA by the third week of September, meaning 70s, maybe a few 80s.

August Climate Summary. At Minnesota WeatherTalk Dr. Mark Seeley recaps a warm, wet August, and a meteorological summer that was warmer than average across Minnesota: "...There were several days that the NOAA National Weather Service issued Heat Advisories or Excessive Heat Warnings thanks to unusually high dew points. At MSP the number of hours with dew point readings of 70°F or higher exceeded 100 for the month. The total of such hours is now well over 325 for the summer so far. August wraps up meteorological summer and is the third consecutive warmer than normal month. The June-August period in 2020 will rank among the 5 warmest historically for the state of Minnesota. August rainfall was above normal at most locations..."

Map credit : Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Tales From The Storm: How Four Scientists Tracked Hurricane Laura. Here's an excerpt of an interesting post at Science AAAS: "...In the days before the storm hit land, aerospace engineer Nick Underwood of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) was part of a team that tracked the developing storm from the air, aboard a propeller-driven P-3 Hurricane Hunter specially outfitted to fly into big storms and collect troves of data. When Laura made landfall, weather researcher Sean Waugh of NOAA’s National Severe Storms Laboratory in Norman, Oklahoma, was there to greet the hurricane as part of a mobile data-collecting team that deployed sensor-laden vehicles to the Gulf Coast to get an up-close look. Farther afield, atmospheric scientist Phil Klotzbach of the University of Colorado, Boulder, who helps build storm forecasting models, watched the storm unfold his home in the San Francisco Bay area, tracking numerous streams of real-time data and sharing his insights on social media..."

Photo credit : "Buildings and homes are damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura on 27 August near Lake Charles, Louisiana." AP Photo/David J. Phillip.

America is Being Pummeled by Disasters. A story at The Atlantic caught my eye: "...A hurricane, a season of fire, poisoned air, skin-boiling heat, treacherous winds, ruined crops, a time of poverty and disease—is this our lot? Is this our future? It seems facile to point out the role climate change has played in intensifying these disasters. Almost unnoticed among the calamities last month: July 2020 was the hottest July ever recorded in the Northern Hemisphere. In our warmed climate, Category 4 storms like Laura are more common, and they are likely to bring more rainfall. Climate change leads to hotter days and longer heat waves. And the type of fires that have raged in California this month—summertime forest fires—consume eight times more acreage now than they did in the 1970s. What’s more, the area they burn increases exponentially in relation to climate change, so every degree of warming induces much larger fires than the degree before it..."

The Biblical Flood That Will Drown California. A story from Mother Jones and WIRED.com (paywall) won't make the California Chamber of Commerce very happy; here's an excerpt: "...Yet in modern-day California—a region that author Mike Davis once likened to a “Book of the Apocalypse theme park,” where this year’s wildfires have already burned 1.4 million acres, and dozens of fires are still raging—the nearly forgotten biblical-scale flood documented by Brewer’s letters has largely vanished from the public imagination, replaced largely by traumatic memories of more recent earthquakes.When it was thought of at all, the flood was once considered a thousand-year anomaly, a freak occurrence. But emerging science demonstrates that floods of even greater magnitude occurred every 100 to 200 years in California’s precolonial history. Climate change will make them more frequent still..."

File image : NOAA.

Why a Houston-Area Hurricane Could Be "America's Chernobyl". Media hype? I sure hope so. Here's an excerpt from Popular Mechanics: "As Hurricane Laura makes its way toward Texas, a dogged Houston attorney and hydrologist warns that Media hype? I sure hope so. Here's an excerpt from Popular Mechanics: "As Hurricane Laura makes its way toward Texas, a dogged Houston attorney and hydrologist warns that a bad-enough hurricane could turn southern Texas into what he calls a Chernobyl -scale disaster area. That’s because a major shipping channel is filled with exactly the wrong dominos to trigger a cascade failure, from debris to volatile petrochemical ships, all the way to the population centers. Texas Monthly reports on attorney and advocate Terence O’Rourke’s ongoing work to bring attention to what he calls “America’s Chernobyl,” if the right kind of hurricane hit the right place in coastal Galveston: “[A] violent storm surge [...] would initially inundate densely populated, low-lying communities on the western half of Galveston Bay. Debris from those communities would then combine with thousands of shipping containers in the area, forming a destructive wall of steel and wood that would slam into thousands of chemical and crude oil storage tanks..."

Hurricane Harvey file image: NOAA.

U.S. Flood Strategy Shifts to "Unavoidable" Relocation of Entire Neighborhoods. A "managed retreat" from America's coastline? We'll see. The New York Times (paywall) reports; here's an excerpt: "...The shift threatens to uproot people not only on the coasts but in flood-prone areas nationwide, while making the consequences of climate change even more painful for cities and towns already squeezed financially. This month, the Federal Emergency Management Agency detailed a new program, worth an initial $500 million, with billions more to come, designed to pay for large-scale relocation nationwide. The Department of Housing and Urban Development has started a similar $16 billion program. That followed a decision by the Army Corps of Engineers to start telling local officials that they must agree to force people out of their homes or forfeit federal money for flood-protection projects..."

File image : NOAA.

Major Real Estate Website Now Shows Flood Risk. Should They All? WAMU.org showcases new features at Realtor.com: "...Realtor.com says each of the approximately 110 million home listings on its site now includes both publicly and privately assembled flood risk information. The public data is about whether the house is located in a flood zone, as determined by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Some homes in a FEMA flood zone are required to have flood insurance, and such policies are generally more expensive because there’s more risk. But federal flood maps do not cover the whole country and do not account for rising seas or extreme rain, trends driven by climate change that make flooding more likely in the future in many places..."

New Research Links NO2 With Higher COVID Death Rates: Climate Nexus has headlines and links: "New research reveals a potential link between nitrogen oxide exposure and higher death rates from COVID-19, E&E reported. Scientists from Emory University announced last week the link between deaths from the virus and exposure to the common pollutant caused by burning fossil fuels, especially in cars. The research and findings, currently undergoing peer review, appear consistent with findings from English researchers earlier this year. Black, Indigenous, and other communities of color are disproportionately likely to be exposed to air pollution, including NO2. The Emory scientists also found a connection between long-term exposure to fine soot particles — known as PM 2.5 — and COVID-19 mortality, but at a level lower than the widely publicized research from Harvard University earlier spring." (E&E $)

File image : EPA.

Wind and Solar Produced 10% of Global Electricity in First Half of 2020. Reuters has details: "Wind turbines and solar panels produced a record 10% of the world’s electricity in the first half of 2020 as coal-power declined, but steeper change is needed to meet targets set under the 2015 Paris climate agreement, a report said on Thursday. Scientist say huge cuts to greenhouse gas emissions from the power sector are required over the next decade to limit global warming and curb the worst impacts of climate change such as floods, droughts and loss of species. Generation from wind and solar rose by 14% during the first half of 2020 compared with the same period in 2019 while output from coal plants fell by 8.3%, the report by independent climate think tank Ember said..."

Covid Gag Rules at U.S. Companies are Putting Everyone at Risk. A story at A story at Bloomberg Businessweek was a real eye-opener: "...In the past few months, U.S. businesses have been on a silencing spree. Hundreds of U.S. employers across a wide range of industries have told workers not to share information about Covid-19 cases or even raise concerns about the virus, or have retaliated against workers for doing those things, according to workplace complaints filed with the NLRB and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Workers at Amazon.com, Cargill , McDonald’s, and Target say they were told to keep Covid cases quiet. The same sort of gagging has been alleged in OSHA complaints against Smithfield Foods, Urban Outfitters, and General Electric. In an email viewed by Bloomberg Businessweek, Delta Air Lines told its 25,000 flight attendants to “please refrain from notifying other crew members on your own” about any Covid symptoms or diagnoses..."

File image : CDC.

Welcome to Lithuania - Land of Smoked Mackerel Ice Cream. I'd like extra tomatoes on my sundae please. Big Think has the lip-smacking details: "...Vilnius, in the southeast, is the capital and largest city of the country. It's no surprise you'll find lots of weirdness, such as ice cream with…

Tomatoes / mustard: restaurant Dziaugsmas (Vilnius)

Salted sunflower seeds / carrots: restaurant chain Jurgis ir drakonas (Vilnius and six other locations)

Rhubarb / 'smetonos' (i.e. sour cream): restaurant Ertlio Namas (Vilnius)

Beetroot: restaurant-bistro Mykolo 4 (Vilnius)

Beer syrup with bread chips: restaurant Dzuku Alaus (Alytus)

Smoked mackerel: restaurant Apvalaus stalo klubas (Trakai)..."

Image credit : Lithuania Travel

Bonnie Raitt's First Album Recorded on Lake Minnetonka. I had no idea, but a post a Lake Minnetonka Magazine set me straight: "...Lake Minnetonka proved to be the perfect place for this seminal record at a “remedial reading summer camp,” as Raitt described it in a 2013 interview with The Current radio station. “It wasn’t Animal House, but it was very much like a summer camp. It was just a blast.” The recording session turned into a weeks-long party as all the musicians bunked at the camp. “There were so many accommodations that we ended up all staying out there. A few musicians came up from Chicago, and would fish every day,” Murphy says. “It was a vacation for everybody. Finally after a couple of weeks there, [Raitt] asked, ‘Don’t you think we should start recording?’..."

.43" rain fell at MSP Monday morning.

74 F. high yesterday in the Twin Cities.

78 F. average high on August 31.

72 F. maximum temperature on August 31, 2019.

September 1, 1926: Perhaps the most intense rainfall rate ever in downtown Minneapolis falls on this date. 1.02 inches of rain is recorded in six minutes, starting at 2:59pm in the afternoon according to the Minneapolis Weather Bureau. The deluge, accompanied with winds of 42 mph, causes visibility to be reduced to a few feet at times and stops all streetcar and automobile traffic. At the intersection of Second and Sixth Streets in downtown Minneapolis, rushing water tears a manhole cover off, and a geyser of water shoots 20 feet in the air. Hundreds of wooden paving blocks are uprooted and float onto neighboring lawns, much to the delight of barefooted children seen scampering among the blocks after the rain ends.

September 1, 1894: The Great Hinckley Fire. Drought conditions start a massive fire that begins near Mille Lacs and spreads to the east. The firestorm destroys Hinckley and Sandstone and burns a forest area the size of the Twin Cities Metropolitan Area. Smoke from the fires brings shipping on Lake Superior to a standstill.

September 1, 1807: The earliest known comprehensive Minnesota weather record begins near Pembina. The temperature at midday is 86 degrees, with a 'strong wind until sunset.'

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Winds: SW 10-15. High: 74



WEDNESDAY: Warm sunshine, quite comfortable. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 58. High: near 80



THURSDAY: Windy and cooler. Showers up north. Winds: NW 15-30. Wake-up: 61. High: 71



FRIDAY: Mild sunshine, pleasant. Winds: NW 7-12. Wake-up: 54. High: 75



SATURDAY: Warm sunshine, PM thunder risk. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 58. High: 81



SUNDAY: More clouds than sun, cooler wind. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 57. High: 71



LABOR DAY: Clouds increase, late showers? Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 49. High: near 60

Climate Stories...

What's Behind August 2020's Extreme Weather? Climate Change and Bad Luck. Here's an excerpt of an explainer at Science News: "...Both California’s average heat and dryness have become more severe due to climate change, dramatically increasing the likelihood of extreme wildfires. In an Aug. 20 study in Environmental Research Letters, Swain and colleagues noted that over the last 40 years, average autumn temperatures increased across the state by about 1 degree Celsius, and statewide precipitation dropped by about 30 percent. That, in turn, has more than doubled the number of autumn days with extreme fire weather conditions since the early 1980s, they found..."

Image credit : "Two natural disasters raged on either side of the United States on August 25: hundreds of wildfires in California and Hurricane Laura churning in the Gulf of Mexico." NOAA.

California's Climate Tinderbox: A Scientist Explains the Fire Crisis. Bloomberg has more perspective: "...Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, and the National Center for Atmspheric Research, has emerged as one of the foremost voices explaining how California became a climate tinderbox. Forests dried out over years of rising temperatures, and then the ecosystem suffered through the most intense heat wave in decades (and millions of people suffered through thefirst rolling blackouts in 20 years). The heat and dryness left everything primed for a catalyst to set off a drastic impact..."

Tropical Cyclones Have Become More Destructive Over Past 40 Years, Data Shows. It's not just the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. A fluke, a cosmic coincident, or symptoms of warming water? Here's an excerpt from The Guardian: "Tropical cyclones have become more intense around the globe in the past four decades, with more destructive storms forming more often, according to a study that further confirms the theory that warming oceans would drive more dangerous cyclones. Analysis of satellite records from 1979 to 2017 found a clear rise in the most destructive cyclones – also known as hurricanes or typhoons – that deliver sustained winds in excess of about 185km/h. Australia sits across two ocean basins where cyclones form – the southern Indian Ocean and southern Pacific Ocean – where the study also identified rising trends of the more destructive storms..."

Image credit : "Two severe tropical cyclones over northern Australia. Analysis of satellite records from 1979 to 2017 has found a clear rise in the most destructive storms, in keeping with climate predictions about global heating." Photograph: NASA Earth Observatory/EPA.

Climate Change Didn't Cause Hurricane Laura but It Did Make the Storm Worse. An analysis from CNN.com: "...It is important to note that no one single storm can be attributed to climate change. Laura alone was not created solely by climate change. In fact, you could make a bigger argument that the absence of El Nino, (or even the forecast presence of La Nina) was more of a cause. But strong, rapidly intensifying storms like Laura are more likely to occur in general thanks to climate change. Due to climate change, ocean temperatures are well above normal. The warmer the ocean is when a tropical system moves into it, the more likely it is to intensify. According to NASA, ocean temperatures also influence the development of tropical storms and hurricane, which take energy from warm ocean waters to form and intensify..."

File image : Praedictix and AerisWeather.

The Growing Power of Hurricanes. It's not your imagination - in recent decades hurricanes hitting the U.S. have been stronger, according to new research highlighted at The New York Times: "...The warming of the planet doesn’t seem to have increased the frequency of hurricanes. But it has increased their severity, scientists say. Storms draw their energy from the ocean, and warmer water provides more energy. Warmer air, in turn, can carry more water, increasing rainfall and flooding. Since the 1990s, the frequency of extreme hurricanes — either Category 4 or 5 — has roughly doubled in the Atlantic Ocean. No single storm is solely a result of climate change, of course. Yet climate change is leading to more storms like Laura..."

Graphic credit : The New York Times | Source: National Hurricane Center.

Damage from Whopper Hurricanes Rising for Many Reasons. Climate change is a big part of the equation, but not the only factor in play, according to research summarized at the Associated Press: "...We are seeing an increase of intensity of these phenomena because we as a society are fundamentally changing the Earth and at the same time we are moving to locations that are more hazardous,” Cutter said Wednesday. In the last three years, the United States has had seven hurricane disasters that each caused at least $1 billion in damage, totaling $335 billion. In all of the 1980s, there were six, and their damage totaled $38.2 billion, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. All those figures are adjusted for the cost of living. The Atlantic is increasingly spawning more major hurricanes, according to an Associated Press analysis of NOAA hurricane data since 1950..."

Just How Cold Was the Last Ice Age? New Study Finds the Temperature. Big Think has the details: "How cold was the Ice Age? While one can imagine layers of ice covering everything around the world, that's not exactly what happened. In fact, researchers identified the temperature of the Last Glacial Maximum, from about 20,000 ago, to be about 46 degrees Fahrenheit (7.8 C). This, of course, was the average global temperature – not the extent of how cold it really got in some places. The Last Glacial Maximum (LGM) was a very chilly period, when glaciers covered about half of North and South Americas, as well as Europe and parts of Asia. Overall, the new paper found that the world's temperatures were about 11 degrees Fahrenheit or 6 degrees Celsius less warm than today..."

Image credit : Wikipedia.

US Government Pushing Relocation In Strategy Of Managed Retreat From Climate Disasters: Climate Nexus has headlines and links: "In a major shift, federal officials are pushing to relocate entire communities due to the mounting threat of repeated climate-fueled disasters, the New York Times reported. The 2018 National Climate Assessment described the need for relocation away from some coastal areas as "unavoidable." For decades, however, Americans' cultural opposition to a strategy sometimes described as 'managed retreat' made such a policy unthinkable. As the cost of repeated disasters mounts, however, government analyses have found it is becoming more cost-effective to simply pay people to move from vulnerable areas — including requiring localities to use eminent domain to force people from their homes at the threat of losing other federal funding — than it is to build new infrastructure to protect them. “That’s family land,” Joann Bourg told the Times, of the property she will be leaving behind on Louisiana's Isle de Jean Charles, home of the Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw Tribe. “But I don’t miss all the water. I don’t miss having to evacuate.” (New York Times $)

File image : NOAA.

An Oil Giant's Wall Street Fall: The World is Sending the Industry Signals, but is Exxon Listening? Here's a clip from InsideClimate News: "...Some of Exxon's peers have responded to the crisis by trying to adapt, or at least giving the appearance of doing so. The European giants have all announced goals for cutting their emissions and ramping up investments in renewable energy. In recent months, they have rejiggered their portfolios, wiping billions in value from oil and gas assets that are now less profitable amid a hastening shift from oil and gas. Earlier this month, BP became the first major oil company to say it would cut its oil and gas production by the end of the decade, beginning a true shift, it said, from an oil company to an energy company. An Exxon spokesman, Casey Norton, said in a statement that the company's fall from the Dow Jones will not affect its business. Some of Exxon's troubles may come down to poor management, and to its massive spending programs..."

U of M Expert: Adapting to Climate Change in Minnesota. Here's a clip from a news release from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities: "...Our society is built upon the premise of a stable climate, but climate change is stressing the systems we rely on every day—from the water in our taps and the food we eat to the roads we drive on and lands we recreate in. Often referred to as a threat multiplier, climate change will alter the way we live and make the events that stress our infrastructure, our health and our communities more frequent and severe. Think extreme weather, damaging storm events and changes to our forests, lakes and livelihoods. While our future will look different with climate change, state and federal agencies, water utilities, power companies, universities and non-profits are all working hard to help prepare our communities for the changes ahead. Through reducing our carbon footprints and preparing for the changes we’ve already committed to, we help ensure thriving communities and ecosystems in the decades ahead...”

NCSU Study: Effective Education About Climate Change Must Factor in Social Attitudes. Here's an excerpt from an interesting interview at WRAL TechWire: "...The theory behind this is that the stronger a person’s quantitative reasoning skills are, the better they are at selecting information that advances their cultural viewpoint. Students with more liberal worldviews who have high quantitative reasoning skills, we saw them really engaging with the data from the study, and using that data to advance the argument about climate change. In contrast, students with more conservative worldviews and who have high quantitative reasoning skills would usually address the data that was available in the lesson that showed how the climate was changing, and then pull in their resources from outside the lesson about natural variability. So, they would find other ways to reason around the reality of climate change..."