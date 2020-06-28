(Image Courtesy: Todd Nelson)
Weather Outlook Through AM Tuesday.
Here's the simulated radar from AM Sunday to AM Tuesday, which shows a fairly unsettled weather moving back into the region late Sunday and into early next week. It won't be a complete washout, but there will be areas of locally heavy rains and perhaps even a few strong to severe thunderstorms.
Weekend Rainfall Potential
Here's NOAA's WPC rainfall potential through AM Tuesday, which shows some fairly decent rainfall amounts possible across parts of central and eastern Minnesota and into western Wisconsin. In fact, some locations could see more than 1" of rain, which would be good news for lawns and gardens that have been getting a bit dry as of late.
Sunday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis
Sunday Meteograms for Minneapolis
Here are a few meteorograms for the Twin Cities on Sunday. Temps will start off on the mild side and warm quickly into the 80s by late morning. During the afternoon, temps will warm into the mid/upper 80s with a chance of isolated showers and storms, some of which could be a little on the vigorous side. Dewpoints will also be considered quite humid with readings warming into the upper 60s to near 70F by the afternoon. Keep in mind that a dewpoints in the 70s are considered tropical and quite oppressive. Southeasterly winds will also be a bit on the breezy side with gusts approaching 20mph-25mph
Here's the hour-by-hour feels like forecast for Sunday and note that it'll be quite warm with readings warming into the upper 80s and low 90s through the afternoon!
UV Index on Sunday
The sun is about as intense as it gets here in Minnesota. We are a week past the Summer Solstice (June 20th) and the midday sun on Sunday will be quite strong. In fact, the UV Index forecast peaks in the VERY HIGH category, which means that you could get a sunburn on exposed skin about 15 minutes or less!
Warm & Sticky Sunday Ahead
Here's a look at high temps across the region for Sunday, which shows readings warming into the 80s and 90s in many spots. Note that this will be nearly +5F to +10F above average with a chance of some late day showers and storms possible as well.
The latest US Drought Monitor from last week showed Moderate Drought conditions still in place across parts of western, central and into northeastern Minnesota. The good news is that Moderate Drought is down a couple of points from last week. Note that many locations in the drought are down several inches of normal precipitation. Some locations (west and north of the Twin Cities) are nearly -3" to -7" below average since January 1st. Meanwhile, the Twin Cities is above average by +0.80"
14th Warmest Start to June on Record at MSP
Here's a look at the average temp at the MSP Airport through the first 26 days of June. Note that the average temp was 72.3F (+4.1F above average), is the 12th warmest start to any June on record.
90F Days in June at MSP
Through June 26th, MSP has seen (5) 90F days! Keep in mind that the average number of 90F days in June is around 2. The warmest day was on June 8th, when we hit 96F, which is not only the warmest day of 2020 so far, but it is the warmest day we've seen since June 28th, 2018 when we hit 99F.
Here's the weather outlook over the next 7 days, which shows temps warming close to 90F just about each day through the week ahead. By the way, the first day of July is Tuesday, which the average high is 83F, so we'll be above average in temps over the next several days.
Extended Temperature Outlook
Here's the extended temperature outlook through the 1st & 2nd week of July. Note that temps will remain quite warm during much of that time frame with several days in the upper 80s and low 90s.
An Especially Photogenic Summer This Year
By Paul Douglas
"Sweet, sweet burn of sun and summer wind, and you my friend, my new fun thing, my summer fling", sang K.D. Lang. Summers this nice (almost) make a Minnesota winter seem tolerable. In spite of strong winds we've been unusually sunny, quiet and dry. June is the wettest, most
severe month of the year. Not in 2020.
D.J. Kayser at Praedictix says this has been the 13th warmest June on record at MSP. Since January 1 it's the 7th driest year at St. Cloud and the 3rd driest for Duluth, where only 6 inches of precipitation has fallen since January 1.
Humidity levels go from noticeable to cringe-worthy this week as dew point temperatures rise above 70F; a heat index from 95-100F. Sunshine gives way to scattered T-storms from later today into Thursday. No steady rain, but a few waves of thunder and lightning. ECMWF prints out 1-2 inch rains by Thursday night.
4th of July weekend looks sunny and hot, as highs sizzle between 90-95F.
Think cool thoughts. Better yet, do your civic duty and go jump in a lake.
Extended Forecast
SUNDAY: Fading sun. Storms tonight. Winds: SE 10-20. High: 87.
SUNDAY NIGHT: T-storms likely. SE 5-15. Low: 70.
MONDAY: Sticky with PM storms. Winds: S 10-15. High: 88.
TUESDAY: Muggy & windy with a few storms. Winds: SE 15-25. Wake-up: 71. High: 87.
WEDNESDAY: Tropical. Some storms bubble up. Winds: SE 15-25. Wake-up: 73. High: 88.
THURSDAY: Sunny and hot. Winds: SE 5-10. Wake-up: 68. High: 91.
SATURDAY: Sunny. Potentially toasty 4th of July. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 70. High: 94.
This Day in Weather History
June 28th
1876: The latest ice breakup in history for Duluth occurs on Lake Superior.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
June 20th
Average High: 82F (Record: 102F set in 1931)
Average Low: 63F (Record: 47F set in 1924)
Record Rainfall: 2.33" set in 1920
Record Snowfall: None
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
June 20th
Sunrise: 5:29am
Sunset: 9:03pm
Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 35 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 32 seconds
Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 20th): ~ 2 minutes
Moon Phase for June 28th at Midnight
0.9 Days Since First Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"The green flash image at the top of this post was taken by Chris Mannerino, from SanDiego, California, USA, on December 13, 2017. It’s not hard to see a green flash with the eye alone, when sky conditions are right, and when you’re looking toward a very clear and very distant horizon. That’s why those who live near an ocean tend to report green flashes most often. A sea horizon is the best place to see them. Most people see green flashes just at sunset, at the last moment before the sun disappears below the horizon. Be careful and don’t look too soon. If you do look too soon, the light of the sunset will dazzle (or damage) your eyes, and you’ll miss your green flash chance that day. But if you wait – looking away until just the thinnest rim of the sun appears above the horizon – that day’s green flash could be yours. Of course, the green flash can be seen before sunrise, too, although it’s harder at that time of day to know precisely when to look."
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
Severe Weather Probabilities in Early June
Here's the severe weather probabilities for late June, which shows a better chance of severe weather over the Central Plains, Mid-Atlantic States and Ohio Valley. However, note that severe weather chances continue to creep north into the Upper Mississippi Valley.
2020 Lightning Fatalities
According to NOAA, there have been 4 lightning fatalities across the US so far this year. Interestingly, this is below the 10-year average of 9 lightning fatalities through the end of June. NOAA's NWS reminds us that when thunder roars, go indoors.
Saharan Dust Forecast Midday Sunday
You may have heard recent reports of low visibilities across parts of the Caribbean and the Southern US due to a significant plume of Saharan Dust that originated all the way from Africa!! Now, the Saharan Dust Plume is not an unusual thing, but the intensity and the widespread expanse of the recent plume was quite rare! Something that hasn't been seen in nearly 50 years or more! The typical Saharan Air Layer season runs from the spring to about mid August and drifts off of western Africa about every 2 to 7 days. The forecast around midday Sunday (CDT) suggests that Saharan Dust will actually be in place across parts of the Central and Southeastern US, but a more significant plume will be in place across the Caribbean once again.
