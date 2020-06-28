Rain Shaft From PM Friday
 
A pop-up T-shower developed across the north metro on Friday afternoon with a brief heavy downpour and a few claps of thunder. Thanks to Aaron Weidner for capturing this summertime special. As we head into the next few days, there will be additional thunderstorm chances, some of which could be a little on the vigorous side at times.
 

(Image Courtesy: Todd Nelson)
 
Saharan Dust in Minnesota?
 
Here's the Saharan Dust Forecast for late PM Friday, which shows the potential of some dust working into parts of the Upper Mississippi Valley, including Minnesota and Wisconsin -- How about that! With that said, the sunset on Sunday could be a little more spectacular if showers and storms aren't present.
 
Severe Risk on Sunday
 
According to NOAA's SPC, there is MARGINAL Risk of severe storms from the Dakotas into Minnesota and across western Wisconsin. Keep in mind that much of the day Sunday will be fine, but late in the day, a few isolated strong to severe storms maybe possible with gusty winds and hail being the primary threats.
 

Weather Outlook Through AM Tuesday.

Here's the simulated radar from AM Sunday to AM Tuesday, which shows a fairly unsettled weather moving back into the region late Sunday and into early next week. It won't be a complete washout, but there will be areas of locally heavy rains and perhaps even a few strong to severe thunderstorms.

 

Weekend Rainfall Potential

Here's NOAA's WPC rainfall potential through AM Tuesday, which shows some fairly decent rainfall amounts possible across parts of central and eastern Minnesota and into western Wisconsin. In fact, some locations could see more than 1" of rain, which would be good news for lawns and gardens that have been getting a bit dry as of late.

Sunday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis

Here's the weather outlook for the last Sunday of June 2020. Note that temps will be quite warm with readings into the upper 80s by the afternoon. With dewpoints warming into the upper 60s to near 70F, feels like temps will be in the 90s. Sunday will be a very warm and sticky day with some isolated thunderstorms developing late in the day, some of which could be a little on the strong to severe side. 
 

Sunday Meteograms for Minneapolis

Here are a few meteorograms for the Twin Cities on Sunday. Temps will start off on the mild side and warm quickly into the 80s by late morning. During the afternoon, temps will warm into the mid/upper 80s with a chance of isolated showers and storms, some of which could be a little on the vigorous side. Dewpoints will also be considered quite humid with readings warming into the upper 60s to near 70F by the afternoon. Keep in mind that a dewpoints in the 70s are considered tropical and quite oppressive. Southeasterly winds will also be a bit on the breezy side with gusts approaching 20mph-25mph 

 
Feels Like Temps on Sunday

Here's the hour-by-hour feels like forecast for Sunday and note that it'll be quite warm with readings warming into the upper 80s and low 90s through the afternoon!

UV Index on Sunday

The sun is about as intense as it gets here in Minnesota. We are a week past the Summer Solstice (June 20th) and the midday sun on Sunday will be quite strong. In fact, the UV Index forecast peaks in the VERY HIGH category, which means that you could get a sunburn on exposed skin about 15 minutes or less!

Warm & Sticky Sunday Ahead

Here's a look at high temps across the region for Sunday, which shows readings warming into the 80s and 90s in many spots. Note that this will be nearly +5F to +10F above average with a chance of some late day showers and storms possible as well.

 
 Moderate Drought in Minnesota

The latest US Drought Monitor from last week showed Moderate Drought conditions still in place across parts of western, central and into northeastern Minnesota. The good news is that Moderate Drought is down a couple of points from last week. Note that many locations in the drought are down several inches of normal precipitation. Some locations (west and north of the Twin Cities) are nearly -3" to -7" below average since January 1st. Meanwhile, the Twin Cities is above average by +0.80"

 
Dry Start to 2020 For Some
 
Here's a look at total precipitation since January 1st and note that quite a few locations across central MN haven't seen much precipitation this year. In fact, the 5.72" of precipitation in Brainerd is the 7th driest start (January 1st - June 26th) on record. 6.00" of precip. in Duluth is the 3rd driest start to any year on record. 5.33" of precipitation in Hibbing is the 3rd driest start. 6.85" of precipitation is the 7th driest start in St. Cloud. 2.33" of precipitation is the driest start to any year on record in Bismarck, ND. However, 14.05" of precipitation in Minneapolis is the 53rd wettest start to any year on record in the Twin Cities.
 

14th Warmest Start to June on Record at MSP

Here's a look at the average temp at the MSP Airport through the first 26 days of June. Note that the average temp was 72.3F (+4.1F above average), is the 12th warmest start to any June on record.

90F Days in June at MSP

Through June 26th, MSP has seen (5) 90F days! Keep in mind that the average number of 90F days in June is around 2. The warmest day was on June 8th, when we hit 96F, which is not only the warmest day of 2020 so far, but it is the warmest day we've seen since June 28th, 2018 when we hit 99F.

7 Day Forecast for the Twin Cities

Here's the weather outlook over the next 7 days, which shows temps warming close to 90F just about each day through the week ahead. By the way, the first day of July is Tuesday, which the average high is 83F, so we'll be above average in temps over the next several days.

Extended Temperature Outlook

Here's the extended temperature outlook through the 1st & 2nd week of July. Note that temps will remain quite warm during much of that time frame with several days in the upper 80s and low 90s.

 
100F Days at MSP
 
The last time we hit 100F was in Minneapolis on May 28th, 2018 (which was over the 2018 Memorial Day Weekend) and we haven't hit it since. Since 2000, the average first 100F day is on July 6th.
 
 
Extended Temperature Outlook
 
According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from July 4th - 10th shows warmer than average temps continuing across much of the Plains, Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast, while cooler than average temps will persist across the Western US and Lower Mississippi Valley. 
 
An Especially Photogenic Summer This Year
By Paul Douglas

"Sweet, sweet burn of sun and summer wind, and you my friend, my new fun thing, my summer fling", sang K.D. Lang. Summers this nice (almost) make a Minnesota winter seem tolerable. In spite of strong winds we've been unusually sunny, quiet and dry. June is the wettest, most

severe month of the year. Not in 2020.

D.J. Kayser at Praedictix says this has been the 13th warmest June on record at MSP. Since January 1 it's the 7th driest year at St. Cloud and the 3rd driest for Duluth, where only 6 inches of precipitation has fallen since January 1.

Humidity levels go from noticeable to cringe-worthy this week as dew point temperatures rise above 70F; a heat index from 95-100F. Sunshine gives way to scattered T-storms from later today into Thursday. No steady rain, but a few waves of thunder and lightning. ECMWF prints out 1-2 inch rains by Thursday night.

4th of July weekend looks sunny and hot, as highs sizzle between 90-95F.

Think cool thoughts. Better yet, do your civic duty and go jump in a lake.
Extended Forecast

SUNDAY: Fading sun. Storms tonight. Winds: SE 10-20. High: 87.

SUNDAY NIGHT: T-storms likely. SE 5-15. Low: 70.

MONDAY: Sticky with PM storms. Winds: S 10-15. High: 88.

TUESDAY: Muggy & windy with a few storms. Winds: SE 15-25. Wake-up: 71. High: 87.

WEDNESDAY: Tropical. Some storms bubble up. Winds: SE 15-25. Wake-up: 73. High: 88.

THURSDAY: Sunny and hot. Winds: SE 5-10. Wake-up: 68. High: 91.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Potentially toasty 4th of July. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 70. High: 94.

This Day in Weather History
June 28th

1876: The latest ice breakup in history for Duluth occurs on Lake Superior.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis
June 20th

Average High: 82F (Record: 102F set in 1931)
Average Low: 63F (Record: 47F set in 1924)

Record Rainfall: 2.33" set in 1920
Record Snowfall: None

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
June 20th

Sunrise: 5:29am
Sunset: 9:03pm

Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 35 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 32 seconds
Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 20th): ~ 2 minutes

Moon Phase for June 28th at Midnight
0.9 Days Since First Quarter Moon

What's in the Night Sky?

"The green flash image at the top of this post was taken by Chris Mannerino, from SanDiego, California, USA, on December 13, 2017. It’s not hard to see a green flash with the eye alone, when sky conditions are right, and when you’re looking toward a very clear and very distant horizon. That’s why those who live near an ocean tend to report green flashes most often. A sea horizon is the best place to see them. Most people see green flashes just at sunset, at the last moment before the sun disappears below the horizon. Be careful and don’t look too soon. If you do look too soon, the light of the sunset will dazzle (or damage) your eyes, and you’ll miss your green flash chance that day. But if you wait – looking away until just the thinnest rim of the sun appears above the horizon – that day’s green flash could be yours. Of course, the green flash can be seen before sunrise, too, although it’s harder at that time of day to know precisely when to look."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)

 
National Weather Outlook
 
Here's the national weather outlook through the weekend and early next week, which shows somewhat active weather across the Central US and across the Northwest. Keep in mind that some of the storms could be strong to severe with areas of locally heavy rains.
 
 
7 Day Precipitation Outlook
 
According to NOAA's WPC, areas of heavy rain will be possible across part of the northern tier of the nation, including parts of Minnesota. We could also see areas of heavy rain across parts of the Ohio & Tennessee Valley. Meanwhile, folks in the Southwest will remain quite dry.
 
 
Severe Threats Ahead
 
Here's the Severe Weather Outlook for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. There doesn't appear to be anything significant in terms of major severe weather outbreaks, but there will be areas of strong to severe storms across parts of the nation. Large hail, damaging winds and even isolated tornadoes will be possible.
 


 
2020 Tornado Reports So Far
 
According to NOAA's SPC, there have been 831 tornado reports across the country so far this year, which is quite a bit less than it was at this time last year (1,248). Note that the short-term average (since 2005) is around 977 tornado reports through the end of June.
 

Severe Weather Probabilities in Early June

Here's the severe weather probabilities for late June, which shows a better chance of severe weather over the Central Plains, Mid-Atlantic States and Ohio Valley. However, note that severe weather chances continue to creep north into the Upper Mississippi Valley.

2020 Lightning Fatalities

According to NOAA, there have been 4 lightning fatalities across the US so far this year. Interestingly, this is below the 10-year average of 9 lightning fatalities through the end of June. NOAA's NWS reminds us that when thunder roars, go indoors. 

Saharan Dust Forecast Midday Sunday

You may have heard recent reports of low visibilities across parts of the Caribbean and the Southern US due to a significant plume of Saharan Dust that originated all the way from Africa!! Now, the Saharan Dust Plume is not an unusual thing, but the intensity and the widespread expanse of the recent plume was quite rare! Something that hasn't been seen in nearly 50 years or more! The typical Saharan Air Layer season runs from the spring to about mid August and drifts off of western Africa about every 2 to 7 days. The forecast around midday Sunday (CDT) suggests that Saharan Dust will actually be in place across parts of the Central and Southeastern US, but a more significant plume will be in place across the Caribbean once again.

Climate Stories

(Image Credit: NOAA Satellite)

