Beers in hand, Wild fans packed a downtown St. Paul bar Friday night, talking loudly, smiling widely and laughing large, without the face masks they've worn for the past year, and having shed their deepest worries about the dangers of COVID-19.

They were gathered to watch Game 7 of the Stanley Cup playoffs between the Wild and the Las Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas. If the Wild win, they're on to the next round; if they lose, their season is over.

It was wonderful to see people smiling and socializing without masks, said Robert Elizondo, who was celebrating his 35th birthday with a couple of his friends at Tom Reid's Hockey City Pub.

"It feels like normal again," he said, adding that all three of them were fully vaccinated against the corona­virus.

On Friday morning, Minnesota lifted nearly all COVID-19 restrictions, including capacity limitations for indoor spaces. The only restrictions that remain are those implemented by local municipalities.

Tom Reid's, which has been faithfully abiding by social distancing guidelines and capacity limits set by the state and city, completely opened up on Friday, knowing well that hordes of long-cooped-up fans would be waiting to stream in.

Dylan Zins of Prior Lake celebrated at Tom Reid’s Hockey City Pub in St. Paul after the Wild scored in Game 7 of the NHL playoffs.

By the start of the game, there weren't any chairs to spare, with many people standing to watch the game, many of them wearing Wild jerseys.

Hearing the news about the full opening, staff at the bar, a mecca for Wild fans, brought back all the tables and chairs that had been placed in storage to comply with previous social distancing guidelines. By the time fans poured in for the evening game, the space looked as it had before the pandemic.

To make sure the bar was complying with the law, the bar also called the health inspector, said Kathy Gosiger, general manager.

The restaurant does not require its staff to be vaccinated, but Gosiger said most are. Those working are also required to take a temperature check before they work and to wear face masks.

"We knew we would be busy," she said as the game got underway. "It's going to get loud!"

The commotion could be heard down the street, sometimes with cheering and groaning occurring in unison.

The bar was full, as were the tables in each of the establishment's three rooms and patio area.

Everyone was excited to see the game without COVID-19 restrictions hanging overhead, said server Jill Mankus. Some patrons were confused early on about whether they needed to abide by social distancing rules and if they should be wearing a face mask inside, she said, but that was quickly cleared up.

"It feels really good," Mankus said. "I feels like COVID-19 is done."

A group of health care workers said they weren't nervous about the lack of mask-wearing at the restaurant.

"It feels more regular … and it feels so good seeing people come in and doing what they want to do," said Sarah Henning.

Steven Balenger, who was out celebrating his retirement from United Hospital in St. Paul, said he wasn't concerned that social distancing laws have been lifted. He noted that the number of vaccinations in the state has been increasing.

"The mandate is over," he said.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759