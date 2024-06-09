Grad party coming up? Maybe getting married this month. A little gathering for a few thousand of your closest friends? Congrats! Instead of an RSVP here's a pro-tip: Rent the tent!

Because if you don't rent the tent, you're daring Mother Nature to make a grand entrance on your big day. Historically, this is the wettest, most severe month of the year. It's pretty much raining every other day. The pattern? Wet and occasionally wild. Have a Plan B. This public service announcement is brought to you by the month of June.

Saturday felt like September, and a faint whiff of fall lingers Sunday with a mix of sun and popcorn cumulus clouds; a few whitecaps later in the afternoon as winds gust over 25 mph and temperatures top 70. Low 80s return later this week as we ease back into summer warmth.

Think I'm exaggerating about "rain every other day?" I see showers Tuesday; heavier storms Thursday and Saturday.

This is the opposite of drought, and weeding just got a lot more challenging. More like beating back the jungle. Good luck!