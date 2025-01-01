Blake Lively sues 'It Ends With Us' director Justin Baldoni alleging harassment and smear campaign

The romantic drama ''It Ends With Us,'' an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling 2016 novel, was released in August, exceeding box office expectations with a $50 million debut. But the movie's release was shrouded by speculation over discord between Lively and Baldoni. Baldoni took a backseat in promoting the film while Lively took centerstage along with Reynolds, who was on the press circuit for ''Deadpool & Wolverine'' at the same time.