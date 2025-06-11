It didn't take DK Metcalf long to show the Steelers what they're getting in their new wide receiver

PITTSBURGH — The scene looked familiar. Maybe that's because it was.
A defender racing downfield, ball in hand. DK Metcalf in relentless — and remarkably fast — pursuit.
Five years ago, it was Metcalf memorably tracking down Arizona's Budda Baker 90 yards from the line of scrimmage to prevent a touchdown, a play that would be in the NFL GIF Hall of Fame, if such a thing existed (give it time, it might).
On Tuesday, in Metcalf's first official practice with the Pittsburgh Steelers after being acquired in a trade with the Seahawks in March, he nearly caught new teammate Minkah Fitzpatrick as Fitzpatrick dashed toward the end zone with a turnover.
This time, the whistle blew before Metcalf's white No. 4 jersey reached Fitzpatrick's No. 39. Nobody was robbed of a score. Nobody was mic'ed up. And no video evidence of the sequence will ever reach the internet.
Still, the max effort from a two-time Pro Bowler during a time of year coach Mike Tomlin describes as ''football lite'' was noticeable.
''I mean, that's just football,'' Metcalf said with a shrug on Wednesday. ''If you see a turnover, I'm not just going to walk and let him return the ball. Like I'm going to go get his (butt).''
It's the way Metcalf is wired, one of the many reasons the Steelers made the aggressive move to swing a deal for the 27-year-old, then immediately sign him to a massive extension.