SALT LAKE CITY — The Four Continents short track speedskating championships in January have been canceled because of expected limited attendance due to the new COVID-19 omicron variant.
The International Skating Union says it was told that several countries won't attend the meet that had been set for Jan. 14-16 at the Utah Olympic Oval near Salt Lake City.
The withdrawals, along with travel restrictions, quarantine requirements, safety concerns and logistical challenges, caused the ISU to cancel the meet that would have been held three weeks before the Beijing Olympics.
___
More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
World
Foo Fighters cancel F1 Abu Dhabi concert for medical reasons
The Foo Fighters rock band has called off its concert at the Formula One race in Abu Dhabi due to "unforeseen medical circumstances," event organizers said Sunday.
Sports
Vegas hosts Minnesota after Pacioretty's 2-goal game
Minnesota Wild (19-7-1, first in the Central) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (15-11-0, fifth in the Pacific)
World
Bosnian ski resorts benefit from lax anti-virus measures
As most European nations impose new restrictions to curb the spread of the omicron variant, Bosnia is taking a relatively laissez-faire approach to soaring COVID-19 infections in the region, much to the delight of its winter tourism industry.
Sports
Ullmark makes 40 saves, leads Bruins past Flames 4-2
Linus Ullmark is on a roll, and so are the Boston Bruins.
Sports
Lemieux scores in return, Kings beat Wild to snap win streak
Brendan Lemieux scored in his first game back after a suspension and the Los Angeles Kings ended the Minnesota Wild's eight-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory Saturday night.