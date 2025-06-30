Israel's strike on Iran's Evin prison sparks fear for political prisoners

BEIRUT — Sayeh Seydal, a jailed Iranian dissident, narrowly escaped death when Israeli missiles struck Tehran's Evin Prison, where she was imprisoned. She had just stepped out of the prison's clinic, moments before it was destroyed in the blasts.
The June 23 strikes on Iran's most notorious prison for political dissidents killed at least 71 people, including staff, soldiers, visiting family members and people living nearby, Iranian judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir said Sunday. In the ensuing chaos, authorities transferred Seydal and others to prisons outside of Tehran — overcrowded facilities, known for their harsh conditions.
When she was able to call her family several days ago, Seydal pleaded for help.
''It's literally a slow death,'' she said of the conditions, according to a recording of the call provided by her relatives, in accordance with Seydal's wishes.
''The bombing by the U.S. and Israel didn't kill us. Then the Islamic Republic brought us to a place that will practically kill us,'' she said.
Activists fear Israel's attacks will lead to crackdown
Iran's pro-democracy and rights activists fear they will pay the price for Israel's 12-day air campaign aiming to cripple the country's nuclear program. Many now say the state, reeling from the breach in its security, has already intensified its crackdown on opponents.
Israel's strike on Evin — targeting, it said, "repressive authorities'' — spread panic among families of the political prisoners, who were left scrambling to determine their loved ones' fates. A week later, families of those who were in solitary confinement or under interrogation still haven't heard from them.