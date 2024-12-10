TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel's Netanyahu takes to the witness stand for the first time in his trial for alleged corruption.
Israel's Netanyahu takes to the witness stand for the first time in his trial for alleged corruption
Israel's Netanyahu takes to the witness stand for the first time in his trial for alleged corruption.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 10, 2024 at 9:39AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
FBI Director Christopher Wray says he intends to resign at the end of Biden's term next month.