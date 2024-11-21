JERUSALEM — Israel's Netanyahu 'rejects with disgust' international court arrest warrant.
Israel's Netanyahu 'rejects with disgust' international court arrest warrant
Israel's Netanyahu 'rejects with disgust' international court arrest warrant.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 21, 2024 at 1:14PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Trump says former NFL player, White House aide Scott Turner is his nominee for housing and urban development secretary
Trump says former NFL player, White House aide Scott Turner is his nominee for housing and urban development secretary.