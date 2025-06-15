JERUSALEM — Israel's military warns Iranians to immediately evacuate weapons production factories, signaling possible new strikes.
Israel's military warns Iranians to immediately evacuate weapons production factories, signaling possible new strikes
Israel's military warns Iranians to immediately evacuate weapons production factories, signaling possible new strikes.
The Associated Press
June 15, 2025 at 7:08AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Israel's military warns Iranians to immediately evacuate weapons production factories, signaling possible new strikes
Israel's military warns Iranians to immediately evacuate weapons production factories, signaling possible new strikes.