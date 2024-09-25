Wires

Israel's military to activate reserve brigades, in a new sign of escalation with Lebanon

Israel's military to activate reserve brigades, in a new sign of escalation with Lebanon.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 25, 2024 at 12:45PM

JERUSALEM — Israel's military to activate reserve brigades, in a new sign of escalation with Lebanon.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index tumbles nearly 5% after its ruling party chose Ishiba as the next prime minister

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index tumbles nearly 5% after its ruling party chose Ishiba as the next prime minister.

Wires

Marlins part ways with 2023 NL Manager of the Year Skip Schumaker after two seasons

Wires

Official results confirm the far-right Freedom Party's victory in Austria's national election