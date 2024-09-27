BEIRUT — Israel's military says it is conducting airstrikes in Beirut area where it had warned residents to evacuate.
Israel's military says it is conducting airstrikes in Beirut area where it had warned residents to evacuate
Israel's military says it is conducting airstrikes in Beirut area where it had warned residents to evacuate.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 27, 2024 at 9:50PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Harris makes first visit to US-Mexico border as Democratic nominee, aiming to project tougher stance on migration
Harris makes first visit to US-Mexico border as Democratic nominee, aiming to project tougher stance on migration.