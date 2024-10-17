JERUSALEM — Israel's military is looking into whether Hamas' top leader Yahya Sinwar was killed in a military operation in Gaza.
Israel's military is looking into whether Hamas' top leader Yahya Sinwar was killed in a military operation in Gaza
Israel's military is looking into whether Hamas' top leader Yahya Sinwar was killed in a military operation in Gaza.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 17, 2024 at 1:03PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Both a father and son are indicted on murder and other charges in a mass shooting at Georgia's Apalachee High School
Both a father and son are indicted on murder and other charges in a mass shooting at Georgia's Apalachee High School.