JERUSALEM —

Israel's military chief said Monday that Israel will respond to Iran's missile strike over the weekend.

Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi that Israel is still considering its steps. But he said the Iranian strike of missiles and attack drones ''will be met with a response.'' Halevi spoke during a visit to the Nevatim air base, which Israel says suffered light damage in the Iranian attack.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been huddling with top officials to discuss a possible response.

World leaders have been urging Israel not to retaliate after Iran launched an attack involving hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.

The Iranian attack on Saturday marked the first time Iran has launched a direct military assault on Israel, despite decades of enmity dating back to the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution. The attack happened less than two weeks after a suspected Israeli strike in Syria that killed two Iranian generals in an Iranian consular building.