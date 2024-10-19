JERUSALEM — Israel's government says a drone was launched toward the the prime minister's house Saturday, with no casualties.
Israel's government says a drone was launched toward the the prime minister's house Saturday, with no casualties
Israel's government says a drone was launched toward the the prime minister's house Saturday, with no casualties.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 19, 2024 at 7:37AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Peru's ex-president gets more than 20 years in prison in corruption case linked to Brazil construction giant Odebrecht
Peru's ex-president gets more than 20 years in prison in corruption case linked to Brazil construction giant Odebrecht.