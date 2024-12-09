JERUSALEM — Israel's foreign minister says it has struck suspected chemical weapons sites in Syria.
Israel's foreign minister says it has struck suspected chemical weapons sites in Syria
Israel's foreign minister says it has struck suspected chemical weapons sites in Syria.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 9, 2024 at 7:58AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Arizona AG sues Saudi agrobusiness over excessive groundwater pumping, alleging violation of public nuisance law
Arizona AG sues Saudi agrobusiness over excessive groundwater pumping, alleging violation of public nuisance law.