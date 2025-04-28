World

Israel's domestic security chief says he will step down in June, defusing battle with Netanyahu

The head of Israel's internal security service says he will resign in June over the failure of his agency to warn of Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attacks — defusing an escalating battle with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Associated Press
April 28, 2025 at 6:25PM

TEL AVIV, Israel — The head of Israel's internal security service says he will resign in June over the failure of his agency to warn of Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attacks — defusing an escalating battle with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar announced his resignation Monday night, saying he will formally step down June 15.

Netanyahu moved to fire Bar last month over what he said was a crisis of confidence surrounding Hamas' attacks. But the step sparked an uproar in Israel because the agency is investigating ties between the Israeli leader's office and Qatar — a key mediator between Hamas and Israel over the war in Gaza.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

