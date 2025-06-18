Israelis stranded in Cyprus find shelter and kosher meals with help of rabbis and residents

LARNACA, Cyprus — Yossi Levitan was only making a brief stopover to visit his brother in Cyprus. His travel plans didn't include slicing mushrooms for kosher meals at a local Jewish community center to help feed thousands of other stranded travelers.
Levitan is one of approximately 6,500 people who are in Cyprus attempting to reach Israel, located about 470 kilometers (292 miles) from the island nation in the Mediterranean Sea.
Initially, 2,400 passengers aboard Israel-bound flights were stranded in Cyprus after their aircraft were abruptly diverted last week to avoid ongoing hostilities between Israel and Iran.
Since then, thousands more have traveled there in hopes of using Cyprus, the nearest European country, as a depot to find a flight or chartered boat that will take them back to their families in Israel.
Levitan, 44, has a flight booked next week and said he is eager to rejoin his eight children and one grandchild in Ramla, 30 kilometers (19 miles) south of Tel Aviv. His eldest daughter, 18, recently gave birth and is looking after her siblings with help from her grandparent.
''We're waiting for the moment when we can get back,'' Levitan said. "In the meantime, we here are helping however we can all the people who are stuck her in Larnaca, in Cyprus.''
Rabbi Arie Zeev Raskin, the Jewish faith's leader in Cyprus, said the island's 14 rabbis mobilized from the moment the first 2,400 people arrived aboard at least 10 Israel-bound passenger aircraft that were diverted to Cyprus' main airport in Larnaca on June 12.
Finding accommodation all at once for so many people at the height of the tourist season was a huge challenge. There also was the issue of providing hundreds of kosher meals, which was handled by the community center, or Chabad, he said.