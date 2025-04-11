Israelis mark another Passover hoping for Gaza captives to be freed

NAHAL OZ, Israel — Relatives of hostages in Gaza say they feel the absence of their loved ones acutely during Passover, which commemorates the Exodus of the Israelites from Egypt and their liberation from slavery.
Jews around the world will mark the beginning of the weeklong holiday Saturday night, gathering for a meal called a Seder that features symbolic foods and rituals to help recount a biblical story about bitter times, a flight from tyranny and, eventually, freedom.
In Israel, the second Passover since Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, deadly attack stirs up a mix of complicated emotions — especially for those whose family members are among the 59 still in captivity in Gaza.
Last year, many families left an empty seat at their Seder tables to remember those killed or taken hostage on Oct. 7.
A Seder without ‘daddy Omri'
Lishay Miran Lavi recalls Passover two years ago as if it were a different life. In 2023, Passover fell four days after she gave birth to her second daughter, Alma. ''We were a full family then, two parents, two daughters,'' she said.
Her husband Omri Miran, who turned 48 on Friday, is one of the 24 hostages in Gaza still believed to be alive.
April brings a host of difficult days for the Miran family: Alma's second birthday, Omri's birthday, and the Passover holiday. They mark all the milestones because Miran Lavi wants her daughters to experience some joy. But each time the family gathers to blow out the candles on a birthday cake or sing songs during their Passover meal, it only sharpens Omri's absence.