Israelis love Trump. But some are unnerved by his vow to 'save' Netanyahu from his corruption trial

JERUSALEM — President Donald Trump's call for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial to be thrown out has plunged the American leader into one of Israel's most heated debates, unnerving some in its political class just days after they unanimously praised his strikes on Iran.
Trump's social media post condemning the trial as a ''WITCH HUNT,'' and his vow that the United States will be the one who ''saves'' Netanyahu from serious corruption charges, came just two days after he called off an Israeli bombing raid in Iran to preserve a ceasefire.
Both were dramatic interventions in the affairs of an ally that previous U.S. administrations had always insisted was a sovereign nation that made its own decisions. Now the one leader nearly all Israelis seem to support has fully embraced the one who most divides them.
''With all due respect for Trump, he is not supposed to interfere in a legal process in an independent country," opposition leader Yair Lapid told Israeli media.
Trump says trial should be canceled
In an extended post on his Truth Social site, Trump condemned Netanyahu's trial in the same language that both he and Netanyahu have long used to describe their legal woes. Both contend they are the victims of witch hunts by hostile media, crooked law enforcement and political opponents.
''I was shocked to hear that the State of Israel, which has just had one of its Greatest Moments in History, and is strongly led by Bibi Netanyahu, is continuing its ridiculous Witch Hunt against their Great War Time Prime Minister!'' Trump wrote, using a common nickname for Netanyahu.
''Bibi Netanyahu's trial should be CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY, or a Pardon given to a Great Hero, who has done so much for the State. ... It was the United States of America that saved Israel, and now it is going to be the United States of America that saves Bibi Netanyahu," Trump wrote.