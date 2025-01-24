Israeli families of hostages confirm that Hamas will release 4 female soldiers

''Dear President Trump, first of all we want to say thank you for the happy moments we felt this week. But we want to tell you we still have 94 hostages, we need them all at home,'' said Ayelet Samerano, whose son Yonatan Samerano is among those still being held. ''Please do not stop. Please continue to press and do everything so that all the 94 hostages will come home immediately.''