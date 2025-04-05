Israeli troops deploy to a new security corridor across southern Gaza

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israeli troops deployed to a newly established security corridor across southern Gaza, the military announced Saturday, as pressure on the Hamas militant group increased weeks into the renewed war.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday announced the new Morag Corridor and suggested it would cut off the southern city of Rafah, which Israel had ordered evacuated, from the rest of Gaza.
A military statement said troops with the 36th Division had been deployed. It was not immediately clear how many, or where exactly the new corridor was located. Morag is the name of a Jewish settlement that once stood between Rafah and Khan Younis, and Netanyahu had suggested it would run between the cities.
Maps published by Israeli media showed the corridor running the width of the narrow coastal strip from east to west.
Netanyahu had said it would be ‘’a second Philadelphi corridor,‘’ referring to the Gaza side of the border with Egypt farther south, which has been under Israeli control since last May.
Last month, Israel shattered a ceasefire in Gaza with a surprise bombardment after trying to pressure Hamas to accept proposed new terms for the truce that had taken hold in January. Hundreds of Palestinians have been killed.
Israel quickly reasserted control over the Netzarim corridor that cuts off the northern third of Gaza, including Gaza City, from the rest of the strip. The Philadelphi and Netzarim corridors run from the Israeli border to the Mediterranean Sea.
‘‘We are cutting up the strip, and we are increasing the pressure step by step, so that they will give us our hostages,‘’ Netanyahu said Wednesday. His defense minister has said Israel would seize large areas of Gaza and add them to its so-called security zones.