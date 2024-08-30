Israeli tennis player Berdichevsky has an emotional reunion with Oct. 7 survivors at the Paralympics

The war in Gaza erupted when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel and rampaged through army bases and farming communities, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting around 250. In Nir Yitzhak the militants burned homes and killed at least five members of the kibbutz's civilian security team. Several members of the kibbutz were taken hostage, two of whom were freed by the Israeli military in a rare rescue in February. Others died in captivity and their bodies remain in Gaza.