Israeli teams can't play international games at home. Now, are Maccabi's away games at risk?

The Palestinian soccer federation has sent multiple requests to FIFA for Israel to be suspended from international soccer competitions. In its motion, the federation noted ''international law violations committed by the Israeli occupation in Palestine, particularly in Gaza'' and cited FIFA statutory commitments on human rights and against discrimination. It also said its soccer infrastructure — including its signature Al-Yarmuk stadium — has been destroyed or damaged. FIFA stopped short of suspending Israel in October but asked for a disciplinary investigation of possible discrimination by Israeli officials.