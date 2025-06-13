Israeli strikes on Iran lead to new test of Trump's ability to deliver on 'America first' agenda

WASHINGTON — Just hours before Israel launched strikes on Iran early Friday, President Donald Trump was still holding onto tattered threads of hope that a long-simmering dispute over Tehran's nuclear program could be resolved without military action.
But with the Israeli military operation called ''Rising Lion'' now underway — something Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says will go on for ''as many days as it takes'' — Trump will be tested anew on his ability to make good on a campaign promise to disentangle the U.S. from foreign conflicts.
The administration's immediate reaction to the Israeli assault came not from Trump, but from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is doubling as Trump's national security adviser. He made clear that the U.S. was ''not involved'' and that the administration's central concern was protecting U.S. forces in the region.
''Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense,'' Rubio said in a statement. "President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners. Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel.''
As Israel stepped up planning for strikes in recent weeks, however, Iran, had signaled that the United States would be held responsible in the event of an Israeli attack. The warning was issued by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi even as he engaged in talks with Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program.
On Thursday, just hours before the strikes, Trump made the case that there was still time for diplomacy — but it was running out. The White House had even planned to dispatch Witkoff to Oman on Sunday for the next round of talks with Araghchi. It wasn't immediately clear how the strikes would affect plans for those discussions.
Trump is set to meet with his National Security Council in the Situation Room on Friday to discuss the tricky path ahead.
Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., offered rare words of Democratic praise for the Trump administration after the attack ''for prioritizing diplomacy'' and ''refraining from participating in tonight's actions.'' But he also expressed deep concern about what the Israeli strikes could mean for U.S. personnel in the region.