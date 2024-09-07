Israeli strikes in Gaza kill more than a dozen as health workers press on with polio vaccines

Separately, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, central Gaza's main hospital in the town of Deir al-Balah, said a woman and her two children were killed in another strike on a house in the nearby urban refugee camp of Bureij early Saturday. In the northern part of the Gaza Strip, an airstrike on a school-turned-shelter for displaced people in the town of Jabaliya killed at least four people and wounded about two dozen others, according to Gaza's Civil Defense authority, which operates under the territory's Hamas-run government.