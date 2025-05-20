DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Israeli strikes across Gaza have killed at least 60 people, local health officials say.
Israeli strikes across Gaza have killed at least 60 people, local health officials say
Israeli strikes across Gaza have killed at least 60 people, local health officials say.
The Associated Press
May 20, 2025 at 6:12AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Indiana executes a man convicted in the 2000 killing of a police officer in the state's second execution in 15 years
Indiana executes a man convicted in the 2000 killing of a police officer in the state's second execution in 15 years.