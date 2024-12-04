DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Israeli strike on a Gaza tent camp kills at least 21 people, Palestinian hospital official says.
Israeli strike on a Gaza tent camp kills at least 21 people, Palestinian hospital official says
Israeli strike on a Gaza tent camp kills at least 21 people, Palestinian hospital official says.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 4, 2024 at 6:13PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Israeli strike on a Gaza tent camp kills at least 21 people, Palestinian hospital official says
Israeli strike on a Gaza tent camp kills at least 21 people, Palestinian hospital official says.