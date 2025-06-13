DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Israeli strike killed Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, the chief of staff of Iran's armed forces, Iranian state TV reports.
Israeli strike killed Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, the chief of staff of Iran's armed forces, Iranian state TV reports
Israeli strike killed Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, the chief of staff of Iran's armed forces, Iranian state TV reports.
The Associated Press
June 13, 2025 at 4:42AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Jordan closes airspace to all flights after Israeli strikes on Iran.