TEL AVIV, Israel — Israeli prime minister says there is 'doubt' about the survival of three hostages previously believed alive in Gaza.
Israeli prime minister says there is 'doubt' about the survival of three hostages previously believed alive in Gaza
Israeli prime minister says there is 'doubt' about the survival of three hostages previously believed alive in Gaza.
The Associated Press
May 7, 2025 at 5:59PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Syria's leader says his country is holding indirect talks with Israel to prevent recent escalation from worsening
Syria's leader says his country is holding indirect talks with Israel to prevent recent escalation from worsening.