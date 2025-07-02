Wires

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows 'there will be no Hamas' in postwar Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows 'there will be no Hamas' in postwar Gaza.

The Associated Press
July 2, 2025 at 2:17PM

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows 'there will be no Hamas' in postwar Gaza.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Sean ``Diddy'' Combs acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering, convicted of prostitution offense

Sean ''Diddy'' Combs acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering, convicted of prostitution offense.

Wires

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows 'there will be no Hamas' in postwar Gaza

Wires

The jury in the Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial has reached a verdict on all charges