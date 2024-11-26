JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he is recommending Hezbollah cease-fire proposal to Cabinet for approval.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he is recommending Hezbollah cease-fire proposal to Cabinet for approval
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he is recommending Hezbollah cease-fire proposal to Cabinet for approval.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 26, 2024 at 6:21PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Nebraska medical marijuana legalization is closer to reality after judge's ruling but an appeal is likely
Nebraska medical marijuana legalization is closer to reality after judge's ruling but an appeal is likely.