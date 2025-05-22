Israeli politician critiques the Gaza war's toll on Palestinians and sparks an outcry

TEL AVIV, Israel — Killing babies ''as a hobby.'' ''Expelling a population.'' ''Fighting against civilians.''
It is some of the harshest language against Israel's wartime conduct in Gaza and it came this week from a prominent Israeli politician, sparking a domestic uproar as the country faces heavy international criticism.
It is not uncommon for politicians to criticize Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war strategy, especially his failure to free all the hostages held by Hamas. What made the comments by center-left opposition party leader Yair Golan rare – and jarring to officials across the political spectrum -- was their focus on the plight of Palestinians.
The ensuing controversy underscored how little the war's toll on Gaza's civilians has figured into the public discourse in Israel — in stark contrast to the rest of the world.
Speaking to the Israeli public radio station Reshet Bet, Golan — a former general — said Israel was becoming a pariah state and cautioned that ''a sane country doesn't engage in fighting against civilians, doesn't kill babies as a hobby and doesn't set for itself the goals of expelling a population.''
After the outcry, he said he was referring to the conduct of Israel's far-right government in his remarks, not of its soldiers.
A rare focus on the plight of Palestinian civilians
Golan's words were a shock to the system because, outside of the country's politically marginalized left, criticism focused on Palestinian civilian suffering and deaths has rarely been spoken publicly in Israel.