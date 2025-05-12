Wires

Israeli official says Red Cross representatives are heading toward Khan Younis for handover of Israeli-American hostage

The Associated Press
May 12, 2025 at 3:15PM

JERUSALEM — Israeli official says Red Cross representatives are heading toward Khan Younis for handover of Israeli-American hostage.

The Associated Press

Israeli military says American-Israeli hostage released in the Gaza Strip is with the Red Cross

Hamas says it has released Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander. Israel has not confirmed the release.

Trump sets 30-day deadline for pharmaceutical companies to lower US drug prices in executive order