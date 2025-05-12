JERUSALEM — Israeli official says Red Cross representatives are heading toward Khan Younis for handover of Israeli-American hostage.
Israeli official says Red Cross representatives are heading toward Khan Younis for handover of Israeli-American hostage
Israeli official says Red Cross representatives are heading toward Khan Younis for handover of Israeli-American hostage.
The Associated Press
May 12, 2025 at 3:15PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Israeli military says American-Israeli hostage released in the Gaza Strip is with the Red Cross
Israeli military says American-Israeli hostage released in the Gaza Strip is with the Red Cross.