TEL AVIV, Israel — Israeli ministers have approved a plan to capture all of Gaza and remain there, 2 officials say.
Israeli ministers have approved a plan to capture all of Gaza and remain there, 2 officials say
Israeli ministers have approved a plan to capture all of Gaza and remain there, 2 officials say.
The Associated Press
May 5, 2025 at 8:09AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Israeli ministers have approved a plan to capture all of Gaza and remain there, 2 officials say
Israeli ministers have approved a plan to capture all of Gaza and remain there, 2 officials say.