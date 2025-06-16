Wires

Israeli military warns residents in part of Iran's capital to evacuate ahead of Israeli strikes

Israeli military warns residents in part of Iran's capital to evacuate ahead of Israeli strikes.

The Associated Press
June 16, 2025 at 1:47PM

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israeli military warns residents in part of Iran's capital to evacuate ahead of Israeli strikes.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

