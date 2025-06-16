TEL AVIV, Israel — Israeli military warns residents in part of Iran's capital to evacuate ahead of Israeli strikes.
Israeli military warns residents in part of Iran's capital to evacuate ahead of Israeli strikes
Israeli military warns residents in part of Iran's capital to evacuate ahead of Israeli strikes.
The Associated Press
June 16, 2025 at 1:47PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Israeli military warns residents in part of Iran's capital to evacuate ahead of Israeli strikes
Israeli military warns residents in part of Iran's capital to evacuate ahead of Israeli strikes.