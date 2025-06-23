Wires

Israeli military warns Iranians it will continue to attack military sites around Tehran over 'the coming days'

Israeli military warns Iranians it will continue to attack military sites around Tehran over 'the coming days.'

The Associated Press
June 23, 2025 at 2:45PM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Israeli military warns Iranians it will continue to attack military sites around Tehran over 'the coming days.'

