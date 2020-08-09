JERUSALEM — The Israeli military said late Sunday that it struck a Hamas target in the northern Gaza Strip in response to the continued launches of explosives-laden balloons from the Palestinian territory into Israel.
In a brief statement, the army said an aircraft struck a Hamas observation post in northern Gaza.
There were no immediate reports of injuries on either side.
Israel and Hamas have fought three wars and numerous smaller flareups since the Islamic militant group seized control of Gaza in 2007.
The enemies have largely observed an unofficial truce in recent months. Israel holds Hamas responsible for all fire out of the coastal enclave.
